Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugurations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a packed schedule during his upcoming one-day visit to Odisha this Friday. He is expected to attend multiple official events, including the Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Cuttack district.

Following this, Shah will journey to Paradip to inaugurate the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd's new sulphuric acid plant. This event will see him address a gathering, as confirmed by BJP MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai. Additionally, he is slated to participate in initiatives concerning Cooperation department growth, youth empowerment, and farmers' welfare.

Shah will proceed to lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory's Bhubaneswar campus. Security measures have been amplified across the state, with police enforcing traffic restrictions due to Shah's visit.

