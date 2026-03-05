India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions in West Asia prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for a rapid resolution to the conflict, emphasizing that military solutions alone are ineffective. His remarks were made during discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, alongside the ongoing US-Israel tensions with Iran that have escalated over the past six days.

A significant outcome of the Modi-Stubb meeting was the enhancement of India-Finland relations to a 'Strategic Partnership,' highlighting advancements in digitalisation and sustainability. The countries committed to doubling annual bilateral trade by 2030 and signed agreements to facilitate Indian talent working in Finland.

Modi also underscored the importance of the India-European Union free trade agreement, aiming to strengthen trade and technological cooperation. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to promoting global peace and stability and condemned terrorism in all its forms, urging for stronger international efforts to counter violent extremism and terrorism financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)