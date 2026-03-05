UPDATE 1-Trump tells Reuters US will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader

U.S. ​President Donald Trump told Reuters in a telephone ‌interview on Thursday that the United States will have a role in choosing ‌Iran's next leader.

Trump said it was ‌very early in the process of picking a new leader but that Ayatollah Ali ⁠Khamenei's ​son ⁠Mojtaba was an unlikely choice. "We want to be ⁠involved in the process of choosing the person ​who is going to lead ⁠Iran into the future," Trump said.

"We don't ⁠have ​to go back every five years and do this again and ⁠again ... Somebody that's going to be great ⁠for ⁠the people, great for the country."

