UPDATE 1-Trump says he did not sign off on border security ad campaign
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:57 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not sign off on a $200 million border security advertising campaign featuring U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
"I never knew anything about it," Trump told Reuters in a phone interview. Noem - a top official overseeing Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown - was questioned by both Democrats and Republicans before a Senate panel on Wednesday about the contracting process and Republican-connected firms awarded the money.
