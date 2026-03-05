UPDATE 1-Trump says he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

President ‌Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not sign off ‌on a $200 million border security ‌advertising campaign featuring U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I never knew ⁠anything ​about ⁠it," Trump told Reuters in ⁠a phone interview. Noem - a top official ​overseeing Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown - ⁠was questioned by both Democrats ⁠and Republicans ​before a Senate panel on Wednesday about ⁠the contracting process and Republican-connected firms ⁠awarded ⁠the money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)