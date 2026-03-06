US House rejects war powers resolution, backs Trump on Iran war

​The U.S. ‌House of Representatives ​rejected an effort ‌on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump's air ‌war on Iran and ‌require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized ⁠by ​Congress, ⁠backing the Republican president's military ⁠campaign on the sixth ​day of the expanding conflict.

The ⁠vote was 219 ⁠to ​212 in the House, where ⁠Trump's fellow Republicans control a ⁠narrow ⁠majority of seats.

