Left Menu

US House rejects war powers resolution, backs Trump on Iran war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:14 IST
US House rejects war powers resolution, backs Trump on Iran war
  • Country:
  • United States

​The U.S. ‌House of Representatives ​rejected an effort ‌on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump's air ‌war on Iran and ‌require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized ⁠by ​Congress, ⁠backing the Republican president's military ⁠campaign on the sixth ​day of the expanding conflict.

The ⁠vote was 219 ⁠to ​212 in the House, where ⁠Trump's fellow Republicans control a ⁠narrow ⁠majority of seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
3
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

 United States
4
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026