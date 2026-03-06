US House rejects war powers resolution, backs Trump on Iran war
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:14 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives rejected an effort on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump's air war on Iran and require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized by Congress, backing the Republican president's military campaign on the sixth day of the expanding conflict.
The vote was 219 to 212 in the House, where Trump's fellow Republicans control a narrow majority of seats.
