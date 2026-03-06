Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says

​U.S. Defense Secretary Pete ‌Hegseth said ​on Thursday the United States was not expanding its military objectives in ‌Iran, after President Donald Trump told Reuters that the United States must be involved in choosing the next leader of ‌Iran. The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known ‌as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran's offensive missiles, missile production and Navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a ⁠nuclear ​weapon.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 04:33 IST
The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known ‌as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran's offensive missiles, missile production and Navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a ⁠nuclear ​weapon.

The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known ‌as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran's offensive missiles, missile production and Navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a ⁠nuclear ​weapon. "There's no ⁠expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve," ⁠Hegseth said.

He added that Trump was "having a heck of ​a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation." In ⁠a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday, Trump said the United ⁠States ​would have to help pick the next person to lead the country.

The United States has hit more ⁠than 2,000 targets in Iran over the past six days, including ⁠Iranian ⁠warships.

