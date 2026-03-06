Political Face-Off: BJP's Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of defending infiltrators from the minority community to secure her vote bank.

Speaking at an event, Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) mismanaged central funds and resorted to 'goondaism' to maintain power. He warned state officials aligned with the TMC to reform or face repercussions.

In a show of political strength, Singh initiated the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Narayangarh, a series of rallies slated to traverse West Bengal as a precursor to the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)