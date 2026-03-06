Left Menu

Political Face-Off: BJP's Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly supporting infiltrators for votes. Singh accused TMC of misusing central funds and encouraging goondaism, while flagging off BJP's Parivartan Yatra, a public campaign rally, aiming for political change ahead of Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of defending infiltrators from the minority community to secure her vote bank.

Speaking at an event, Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) mismanaged central funds and resorted to 'goondaism' to maintain power. He warned state officials aligned with the TMC to reform or face repercussions.

In a show of political strength, Singh initiated the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Narayangarh, a series of rallies slated to traverse West Bengal as a precursor to the upcoming Assembly elections.

