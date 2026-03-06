Left Menu

Congress Calls for Speaker's Removal Amid Claims of Partisanship

The Congress has directed its MPs to attend the Lok Sabha session from March 9-11 to discuss a resolution seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal due to alleged partisanship. If passed by a simple majority, the resolution could see Birla's exit. Past similar motions against Speakers were negated.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST
Congress Calls for Speaker's Removal Amid Claims of Partisanship
The Congress party has issued a directive for its Members of Parliament, instructing them to ensure their presence in the Lok Sabha from March 9 to 11. This move aligns with the anticipated debate on a resolution aimed at ousting Speaker Om Birla, accused of presiding in a 'blatantly partisan' manner.

As Parliament reconvenes for the second phase of the Budget session, the resolution's discussion appears imminent. Congress demands early attention to the proposal, which seeks to address perceived biases in Birla's conduct during House proceedings.

Removal of a speaker requires a simple majority, adhering to Article 94C of the Constitution. This follows historical precedents where such motions, as in the cases of former Speakers G V Mavlankar, Hukam Singh, and Balram Jakhar, were tabled but ultimately negated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

