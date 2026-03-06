Left Menu

Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

The Congress party demands a full discussion on the West Asian situation as the Budget session resumes, criticizing the Modi government's perceived weak global stance, and highlighting tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. They emphasize the need for accountability and debate in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:49 IST
As the second half of the Budget session prepares to commence, the Congress party has issued a demand for a comprehensive discussion on the situation in West Asia. The party criticizes the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that India's global influence has dwindled significantly, leaving the nation as a lesser player on the international stage.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, expressed concerns about India's secondary position relative to the US and Israel. He likened the government's position to feeling the pressure from political maneuvers, including continuous diplomatic challenges from Washington.

Ramesh highlighted the significance of the West Asian crisis, emphasizing the impacts on Indian nationals working in the region, the volume of remittances received from there, and the need for urgent parliamentary debate. He questioned the effectiveness of the government's responses, demanding more than just official statements and advocating for a full-fledged discussion to address the unfolding geopolitical tensions.

