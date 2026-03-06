Left Menu

The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Jothimani predicts actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, could become the main opposition in Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections, overshadowing AIADMK. She emphasizes that the youth strongly back Vijay, and the AIADMK is losing relevance, potentially facing its last election. The Congress-DMK alliance remains focused on defeating the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:53 IST
Congress MP Jothimani has expressed confidence in actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, positioning itself as the main opposition force in upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, possibly relegating AIADMK to third place. She observed strong youth support for Vijay, indicating a significant political shift in the region.

The Karur MP further criticized AIADMK's alliance with BJP, noting its declining relevance and suggesting this election might be its last. As the party currently heads the NDA in Tamil Nadu, its constituents, including BJP and AMMK, face growing challenges from emerging political players.

Despite internal power-sharing negotiations, the DMK-Congress alliance remains intact, focusing on defeating the BJP. In this spirit, the DMK allocated 28 Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress for the impending polls, aiming to address the 'great danger' facing Tamil Nadu.

