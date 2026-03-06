Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

In Punjab, tensions flared as Congress leaders and their supporters clashed with police forces on Friday, protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's alleged shortcomings. The confrontation unfolded outside the Punjab Assembly, with demonstrators pressing forward against barricades set up by the police.

The rally, led by Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, highlighted grievances over unfulfilled electoral promises, notably the failure to deliver Rs 1,000 monthly stipends to women. Amidst chants condemning the Mann leadership, the protesters were met with water cannons as they attempted to breach security lines.

Critiques from Warring included allegations of financial mismanagement, lack of new infrastructure, and deteriorating public safety. He also accused AAP of squandering funds on campaigns in other states and hinted at a political alliance with the BJP to undermine Congress. Strong reactions ensued after several were detained, with leaders decrying the state of democracy in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)