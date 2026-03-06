Left Menu

Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

Punjab Congress leaders and workers clashed with police, protesting against the AAP government's alleged failures. Key issues include unfulfilled promises of financial support to women and poorly managed law and order. The police used water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to reach the Assembly, resulting in multiple detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:55 IST
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, tensions flared as Congress leaders and their supporters clashed with police forces on Friday, protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's alleged shortcomings. The confrontation unfolded outside the Punjab Assembly, with demonstrators pressing forward against barricades set up by the police.

The rally, led by Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, highlighted grievances over unfulfilled electoral promises, notably the failure to deliver Rs 1,000 monthly stipends to women. Amidst chants condemning the Mann leadership, the protesters were met with water cannons as they attempted to breach security lines.

Critiques from Warring included allegations of financial mismanagement, lack of new infrastructure, and deteriorating public safety. He also accused AAP of squandering funds on campaigns in other states and hinted at a political alliance with the BJP to undermine Congress. Strong reactions ensued after several were detained, with leaders decrying the state of democracy in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotri

From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotr...

 India
2
Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

 Germany
3
Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

 India
4
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026