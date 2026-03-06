Kejriwal Challenges BJP Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

In the heart of a contentious row, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vociferously accused the BJP of disrespecting India's freedom fighters by attempting to label the contested 'Phansi Ghar' as merely a 'tiffin room'.

This political storm centers around a section of the Delhi Assembly, originally opened under Kejriwal's tenure in 2022, which the AAP argues is a British-era execution chamber. However, the BJP, upon assuming power, claims it was only a break room, lacking historical evidence of its grave past.

As the Privileges Committee reviews these claims, Kejriwal insists on transparency, requesting live-streaming of the proceedings — a request denied by the Assembly's current administration. The ongoing debate underscores a broader political drama played out across the Delhi political landscape, with Kejriwal and his party staging protests to assert their position.

