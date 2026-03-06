Controversy Erupts Over 'Phansi Ghar' in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has leveled accusations against Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the AAP leader disseminated misinformation about the presence of a 'Phansi Ghar' within the Assembly complex.

The Privileges Committee is set to issue a report on Kejriwal's alleged failure to appear before it, following accusations that he misled the public by associating the area with the sentiments of martyrs.

The contentious issue, arising from a section of the Assembly inaugurated by the AAP as a British-era execution chamber, is claimed by the BJP to have been merely a tiffin room. The House will address the matter once the committee submits its findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)