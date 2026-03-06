Controversy Erupts Over 'Phansi Ghar' in Delhi Assembly
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has accused Arvind Kejriwal of promoting a false narrative about a 'Phansi Ghar' in the Assembly. The Privileges Committee will submit a report on the controversy, highlighting Kejriwal's alleged misleading claims and failure to appear before the panel.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has leveled accusations against Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the AAP leader disseminated misinformation about the presence of a 'Phansi Ghar' within the Assembly complex.
The Privileges Committee is set to issue a report on Kejriwal's alleged failure to appear before it, following accusations that he misled the public by associating the area with the sentiments of martyrs.
The contentious issue, arising from a section of the Assembly inaugurated by the AAP as a British-era execution chamber, is claimed by the BJP to have been merely a tiffin room. The House will address the matter once the committee submits its findings.
