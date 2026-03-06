Left Menu

Controversy Over Badshah's Music Video 'Tateeree'

Haryana Police have filed an FIR against rapper Badshah over objectionable content in his song 'Tateeree'. The complaint, initiated by a Panchkula resident, accuses the musician of using offensive lyrics and visuals, prompting action by the Haryana State Commission for Women. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:15 IST
Controversy Over Badshah's Music Video 'Tateeree'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rapper Badshah finds himself embroiled in legal trouble following the release of his Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

A resident of Panchkula lodged a complaint against the artist, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals, prompting Haryana Police to register an FIR.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Badshah for an explanation regarding the content of the song, which has sparked controversy and criticism from local authorities, including the Haryana Education Minister.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026