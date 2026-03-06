Controversy Over Badshah's Music Video 'Tateeree'
Haryana Police have filed an FIR against rapper Badshah over objectionable content in his song 'Tateeree'. The complaint, initiated by a Panchkula resident, accuses the musician of using offensive lyrics and visuals, prompting action by the Haryana State Commission for Women. The case is under investigation.
Rapper Badshah finds himself embroiled in legal trouble following the release of his Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.
A resident of Panchkula lodged a complaint against the artist, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals, prompting Haryana Police to register an FIR.
The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Badshah for an explanation regarding the content of the song, which has sparked controversy and criticism from local authorities, including the Haryana Education Minister.
