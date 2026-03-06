Left Menu

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

All three NDA candidates in Assam's Rajya Sabha polls have had their nomination papers validated, ensuring their election without any opposition. BJP's Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, along with UPPL's Pramod Boro, are set to win as the opposition did not pose any candidates for the seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:20 IST
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The nomination papers for the NDA's candidates in the Assam Rajya Sabha elections have passed scrutiny, officials confirmed on Friday, effectively ensuring their unchallenged victory.

BJP candidates Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, as well as UPPL's Pramod Boro, successfully submitted their papers on the last permissible day, Thursday.

The opposition's decision not to field candidates solidified their defeat, given the lack of sufficient representation in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026