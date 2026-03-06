NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

The nomination papers for the NDA's candidates in the Assam Rajya Sabha elections have passed scrutiny, officials confirmed on Friday, effectively ensuring their unchallenged victory.

BJP candidates Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, as well as UPPL's Pramod Boro, successfully submitted their papers on the last permissible day, Thursday.

The opposition's decision not to field candidates solidified their defeat, given the lack of sufficient representation in the state assembly.

