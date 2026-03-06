India's Lackluster Response: Kalyan Kale Speaks Out on UAE Crisis

On Friday, Jalna Congress MP Kalyan Kale expressed criticism towards the Indian government for its inadequate response to the crisis faced by Indians stuck in the UAE amid escalating tensions in the region.

Kale, recently returned from Dubai, highlighted the government's failure to provide necessary support and communication during the tumultuous period triggered by the joint US-Israel action against Iran.

He lauded the UAE government for extending considerable support to citizens by offering visa extensions and free accommodation, emphasizing the contrasting silence from Indian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)