Punjab Assembly Honors Influential Figures with Somber Tributes

In the Punjab Assembly's Budget Session, tributes were paid to notable figures like journalist H K Dua, former minister Raghbir Singh, and others who recently passed away. A special tribute was proposed for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alleged to have been assassinated. The assembly observed a two-minute silence in their honor.

The Punjab Assembly convened on Friday to commence the Budget Session, a meeting marked by solemn tributes to several notable figures who have passed away since the previous assembly session. Among those remembered were celebrated journalist H K Dua and former Punjab Minister Raghbir Singh.

The House also acknowledged the recent deaths of former MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhaini, freedom fighter Dalip Singh, and Ashok Dhir, a former chairman of Punseed. Additionally, the assembly paid respects to Sandeep Galhotra, Renu Gupta, Ram Krishan, and Raja Singh.

In a controversial move, Shiromani Akali Dal rebel MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi advocated for a tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, purportedly assassinated last week. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to all departed individuals.

