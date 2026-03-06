Left Menu

Diplomatic Prowess or Compromise? India's Complex Oil Diplomacy

The opposition parties in India have criticized the ruling government over a US decision to temporarily allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, framing it as an erosion of India's foreign policy sovereignty. The government, however, sees it as a victory of strategic oil diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:10 IST
Diplomatic Prowess or Compromise? India's Complex Oil Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political showdown, opposition parties in India have accused the ruling government of ceding diplomatic ground after the United States offered a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The ruling BJP lauded it as a triumph of strategic oil diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, argued that this move reflects an erosion of India's foreign policy sovereignty. Gandhi suggested that the government's actions stem from the exploitation of a compromised individual, aiming his critique directly at Prime Minister Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these concerns, suggesting India's diplomatic space is increasingly being compromised.

The government responded by dismissing these allegations, stating India's energy policy is driven by the principles of affordability, availability, and sustainability, dismissing any notion of foreign influence. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of inciting panic by spreading misinformation about oil shortages, while regional leaders in Kerala and Tamil Nadu expressed concern over India seemingly needing US approval for such decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

 India
2
Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, local officials say, reports AP.

Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern N...

 Global
3
Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

 Japan
4
CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026