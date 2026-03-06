Tensions Escalate as US Sinks Iranian Warship Post Naval Exercise

Top government sources on Friday dismissed as 'baseless and preposterous' the claims suggesting that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US, aiding in the sinking of an Iranian frigate by a US submarine off Sri Lanka.

The US military sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena on Wednesday as it returned from the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. Iran sharply criticized the attack, calling it a 'war crime' and emphasized that the ship was unarmed and invited as a guest.

The Pentagon released footage of the sinking, marking the first torpedo attack on an enemy warship since World War II, further escalating the US-Iran conflict, already strained over the Persian Gulf tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)