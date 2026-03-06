High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Gear Up for Crucial CUSMA Review

Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer this Friday in Washington. The meeting aims to address the impending review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), known as CUSMA in Canada, slated for early summer.

According to Jean-Sébastien Comeau, communications director for LeBlanc's office, the leaders will not only tackle the trilateral trade pact but also specific bilateral concerns. Despite several phone interactions, this marks their first face-to-face meeting of the year.

The talks occur as Canada attempts to remove tariffs impacting sectors like steel, aluminum, automobiles, and lumber, which have resulted in job losses domestically. Meanwhile, the U.S. has already commenced CUSMA review processes with Mexico, ahead of formal discussions with Canada. Negotiations promise to be complex due to unresolved issues such as dairy and spirits market barriers.

