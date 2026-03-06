Tensions Rise as Lok Sabha Speaker Faces Removal Motion

In a significant political development, the Lok Sabha is set to witness an intense debate on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, proposed by the Opposition.

The contentious motion, scheduled for Monday, needs backing from at least 50 members to be considered, a hurdle it is unlikely to clear given the government's numerical advantage.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have issued directives to their MPs to ensure full attendance, signaling a looming showdown over allegations of partiality and misconduct against the Speaker.

