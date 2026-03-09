Left Menu

Bihar's Rajya Sabha Showdown: Battle Lines Drawn Amid Political Twists

Six candidates are contesting for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, with voting required due to no withdrawals. The ruling NDA aims to win all seats despite RJD competition. The NDA relies on its majority in the Assembly, while RJD seeks additional MLA support to compensate for its deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:08 IST
Bihar's Rajya Sabha Showdown: Battle Lines Drawn Amid Political Twists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six candidates, including five from the ruling NDA and one from the Opposition, are set to contest for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar as the biennial polls approach. The announcement came after the deadline for withdrawing nominations passed without any withdrawals, marking the first voting in over a decade.

The NDA remains optimistic about securing all five seats, capitalizing on its Assembly majority. The slate of NDA candidates includes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, among others. Meanwhile, RJD fields businessman-turned-politician Amarendra Dhari Singh and seeks alliances to overcome its current deficit in votes.

Despite holding two of the contested Rajya Sabha seats, the RJD faces a challenging election due to its reduced Assembly presence following the 2025 polls. The party hopes to bridge the gap with support from other MLAs potentially aligned with the Mahagathbandhan, as well as AIMIM and BSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt
3
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
4
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026