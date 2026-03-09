Bihar's Rajya Sabha Showdown: Battle Lines Drawn Amid Political Twists

Six candidates, including five from the ruling NDA and one from the Opposition, are set to contest for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar as the biennial polls approach. The announcement came after the deadline for withdrawing nominations passed without any withdrawals, marking the first voting in over a decade.

The NDA remains optimistic about securing all five seats, capitalizing on its Assembly majority. The slate of NDA candidates includes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, among others. Meanwhile, RJD fields businessman-turned-politician Amarendra Dhari Singh and seeks alliances to overcome its current deficit in votes.

Despite holding two of the contested Rajya Sabha seats, the RJD faces a challenging election due to its reduced Assembly presence following the 2025 polls. The party hopes to bridge the gap with support from other MLAs potentially aligned with the Mahagathbandhan, as well as AIMIM and BSP.

