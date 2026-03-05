Left Menu

AIADMK and PMK Leaders File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Seats

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss have submitted their nominations for the Rajya Sabha election. Accompanied by senior party figures, both candidates benefit from AIADMK's numerical strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, securing two of six available seats against DMK's four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:02 IST
On Thursday, AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed their nomination papers for the upcoming biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

The filing took place at the Secretariat, with Thambidurai accompanied by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and other senior leaders, on the last day of nominations.

Anbumani, a former union minister supported by AIADMK senior leaders, was allocated the seat by the AIADMK on March 4. Given AIADMK's strength in the state Assembly, both candidates are expected to secure their seats despite the ruling DMK's numerical advantage.

