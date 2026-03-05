AIADMK and PMK Leaders File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Seats

On Thursday, AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed their nomination papers for the upcoming biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

The filing took place at the Secretariat, with Thambidurai accompanied by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and other senior leaders, on the last day of nominations.

Anbumani, a former union minister supported by AIADMK senior leaders, was allocated the seat by the AIADMK on March 4. Given AIADMK's strength in the state Assembly, both candidates are expected to secure their seats despite the ruling DMK's numerical advantage.

