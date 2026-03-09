Crisis of Trust in Himachal Pradesh Congress: Internal Turmoil Unveiled
Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has criticized the internal discord in the Himachal Pradesh Congress, highlighting issues of trust despite the party's clear Assembly majority. Thakur claimed misleading actions by the Chief Minister, raising concerns about the selection of Rajya Sabha nominee Anurag Sharma and the opaque decision-making within the party.
- Country:
- India
Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has sounded an alarm over what he describes as a 'crisis of trust' within the Himachal Pradesh Congress government. Despite a clear majority in the state Assembly, Thakur suggests that internal discord signals deeper issues.
Speaking to the media, Thakur highlighted the intrigue surrounding the selection of a Congress Rajya Sabha nominee. He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured several senior leaders of their nominations, only to mislead them, resulting in a wave of resentment within party ranks.
Thakur further questioned the credentials of Rajya Sabha candidate Anurag Sharma, pointing out his substantial wealth despite being termed an 'ordinary worker.' This, coupled with senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's criticism, has exacerbated tensions within the party's ranks.
ALSO READ
Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States
Countdown to Haryana's Rajya Sabha Election: Key Players in Focus
Haryana's Rajya Sabha Duel: Political Drama Unfolds as Polls Near
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years