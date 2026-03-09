Left Menu

Crisis of Trust in Himachal Pradesh Congress: Internal Turmoil Unveiled

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has criticized the internal discord in the Himachal Pradesh Congress, highlighting issues of trust despite the party's clear Assembly majority. Thakur claimed misleading actions by the Chief Minister, raising concerns about the selection of Rajya Sabha nominee Anurag Sharma and the opaque decision-making within the party.

Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:18 IST
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has sounded an alarm over what he describes as a 'crisis of trust' within the Himachal Pradesh Congress government. Despite a clear majority in the state Assembly, Thakur suggests that internal discord signals deeper issues.

Speaking to the media, Thakur highlighted the intrigue surrounding the selection of a Congress Rajya Sabha nominee. He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured several senior leaders of their nominations, only to mislead them, resulting in a wave of resentment within party ranks.

Thakur further questioned the credentials of Rajya Sabha candidate Anurag Sharma, pointing out his substantial wealth despite being termed an 'ordinary worker.' This, coupled with senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's criticism, has exacerbated tensions within the party's ranks.

