Countdown to Haryana's Rajya Sabha Election: Key Players in Focus

With nominations closed for Haryana's Rajya Sabha seats, candidates from BJP, Congress, and an Independent are set for a competitive March 16 election. Key figures include BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal. As party support and cross-voting loom, the outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The race for two coveted Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana is heating up as the March 16 election date approaches. With nominations closed, the battle lines are drawn among BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent candidate Satish Nandal, promising an engaging contest.

The ruling BJP, with its 48 MLAs, enters the fray alongside Congress, which fields 37. Independent candidate Nandal, a former BJP member who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls, has filed his nomination, complicating the calculations for both major parties.

As parties strategize, cross-voting is a looming threat, especially for Congress, which aims to secure one of the seats with its numerical strength. The outcome will depend heavily on alliances and negotiations in the days leading to the election, with all eyes on the final vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

