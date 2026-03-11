Left Menu

PM Modi Reassures Support for Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured efforts from India and Gulf nations to aid Indians stranded in the West Asia conflict. He criticized Congress for allegedly making divisive political statements and emphasized India's drive towards self-reliance in energy. Modi praised the Gulf's support for Indian citizens.

PM Modi Reassures Support for Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ongoing efforts by India and Gulf countries to assist Indians caught in the West Asia conflict. Speaking at an NDA rally, he emphasized that his government consistently prioritizes citizen welfare during crises.

Modi criticized Congress for allegedly exploiting the crisis for political gain, accusing them of making provocative statements to create unrest. He urged the nation to be cautious of rumors spread by opposition forces.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to reducing energy dependence, citing initiatives like increasing solar capacity and promoting electric vehicles, to bolster self-reliance amid global uncertainties.

