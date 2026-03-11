Trump's Domestic Drive Amid Iran Conflict: Rally, Rebuttals, and Rising Gas Prices

In the midst of international tensions due to the Iran conflict, President Donald Trump is turning his focus back to domestic matters. On Wednesday, he embarked on a trip to Kentucky aimed at promoting his economic agendas and targeting a political opponent within his party. This comes as Republicans urge Trump to address growing concerns among Americans about the increasing cost of living.

Trump is scheduled to make appearances at events in northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio. His choice of locations is particularly significant as Kentucky is home to Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a vocal critic of Trump. Massie has recently pushed for more transparency from the Justice Department regarding files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, criticizing the president's policies, including his decision to engage militarily with Iran.

With upcoming November midterm elections, Trump seeks to bolster his economic message, despite criticism. Rising gas prices, largely attributed to the Iran conflict, have overshadowed his domestic efforts. Trump remains supportive of Ed Gallrein, who challenges Massie in the primaries, as public dissatisfaction grows over Massie's lack of presidential support.

