Left Menu

Pakistan and Bangladesh Forge Stronger Ties Amidst West Asia Tensions

Pakistan and Bangladesh have vowed to strengthen their bilateral ties and maintain close engagements, especially as tensions in West Asia escalate. This commitment was confirmed in a phone call between the foreign ministers of both nations, expressing concerns over the evolving Middle Eastern situation and its implications for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:03 IST
Pakistan and Bangladesh Forge Stronger Ties Amidst West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh have committed to fortifying their bilateral relations amid escalating tensions in West Asia. This agreement came about during a pivotal phone call between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

Both ministers agreed to pursue close collaborations on both bilateral and multilateral fronts, with a focus on advancing diplomatic and military cooperation. The call also addressed concerns over the rapidly changing scenario in West Asia, particularly following the US and Israel's military actions against Iran.

The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has shown significant improvement since the departure of former Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina's government, paving the way for direct flights, trade, and enhanced military cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026