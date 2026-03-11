Pakistan and Bangladesh Forge Stronger Ties Amidst West Asia Tensions
Pakistan and Bangladesh have vowed to strengthen their bilateral ties and maintain close engagements, especially as tensions in West Asia escalate. This commitment was confirmed in a phone call between the foreign ministers of both nations, expressing concerns over the evolving Middle Eastern situation and its implications for regional stability.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have committed to fortifying their bilateral relations amid escalating tensions in West Asia. This agreement came about during a pivotal phone call between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
Both ministers agreed to pursue close collaborations on both bilateral and multilateral fronts, with a focus on advancing diplomatic and military cooperation. The call also addressed concerns over the rapidly changing scenario in West Asia, particularly following the US and Israel's military actions against Iran.
The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has shown significant improvement since the departure of former Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina's government, paving the way for direct flights, trade, and enhanced military cooperation between the two nations.
