Parliamentary Tensions: Defeat of Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Sparks Heated Debates
An opposition move to remove Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha was rejected after a heated debate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of being silenced, attributing his absences to foreign trips. Shah argued that the Speaker ensures balanced parliamentary proceedings.
- Country:
- India
A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as an opposition-led effort to remove Speaker Om Birla was soundly defeated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered criticisms from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed he was prevented from speaking in the House.
Shah attributed Gandhi's assertions to his frequent absences due to international travels and noted the Congress leader's relatively low participation during parliamentary sessions. Statistics cited by Shah indicated Gandhi's attendance lagged behind the average in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas.
Despite the opposition's protests and demands for an apology over alleged offensive remarks, the resolution was dismissed by voice vote. Emphasizing fair representation, Shah defended the Speaker's role, asserting the fair allocation of time in accordance with parliamentary rules, rather than party preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Om Birla
- Rahul Gandhi
- Amit Shah
- opposition
- speaker
- parliament
- debate
- motion
- politics
ALSO READ
R N Ravi administered oath as Bengal Guv by Cal HC Chief Justice Sujoy Paul in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee, Speaker Biman Banerjee.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by opposition members.
Dr Jitendra Singh Shares Governance Best Practices with Ethiopian Women Parliamentarians
Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on West Asia Energy Crisis
Amit Shah Defends Speaker Amidst Heated Lok Sabha Debate