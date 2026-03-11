Parliamentary Tensions: Defeat of Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Sparks Heated Debates

A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as an opposition-led effort to remove Speaker Om Birla was soundly defeated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered criticisms from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed he was prevented from speaking in the House.

Shah attributed Gandhi's assertions to his frequent absences due to international travels and noted the Congress leader's relatively low participation during parliamentary sessions. Statistics cited by Shah indicated Gandhi's attendance lagged behind the average in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas.

Despite the opposition's protests and demands for an apology over alleged offensive remarks, the resolution was dismissed by voice vote. Emphasizing fair representation, Shah defended the Speaker's role, asserting the fair allocation of time in accordance with parliamentary rules, rather than party preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)