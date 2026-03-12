Left Menu

Energy Dialogue: US-Russia Talks Amid Global Crisis

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev discussed the ongoing energy crisis with US counterparts in Florida. The meeting, part of a US-Russia working group on economy, addressed issues like the global energy market's instability due to sanctions and the strategic role of Russian oil and gas supply.

Updated: 12-03-2026 10:49 IST
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with US officials on Thursday, discussing the current energy crisis during a US-Russia working group session held in Florida.

In the wake of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, nearly a fifth of global oil supply has been trapped, highlighting the strategic importance of Russian resources. Dmitriev emphasized the growing recognition of Russia's vital role in fostering global economic stability, urging a re-evaluation of imposed sanctions' efficiency.

Under President Putin's directive, Dmitriev explored bilateral projects and solutions to the energy market crisis with US counterparts, including special envoy Steve Witkoff. The sessions featured a wide array of attendees, among them Jared Kushner and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum, pointing to continued US-Russia dialogue.

