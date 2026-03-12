Tea-Time Tensions: Controversy Brews Over 'Picnic' Near Parliament

A controversy erupted in the Lok Sabha as BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi of turning Parliament's vicinity into a 'picnic spot' by having tea and coffee, allegedly flouting the speaker's directives. This claim followed Gandhi's expression of concern over an alleged LPG shortage, which Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri vehemently denied, assuring that diesel, petrol, cooking gas, and kerosene stocks were stable despite West Asia's ongoing crisis.

Amid opposition protests, Dubey reiterated that Parliament is a place for serious legislative business, not leisure activities. He emphasized the speaker's instructions against any gatherings at the 'Makar Dwar' entrance of the Parliament building, suggesting that Gandhi's actions undermined these directives.

The incident added fuel to the broader political debate on opposition protests and restricted activities around Parliament. Gandhi's morning tea session with suspended opposition MPs near Makar Dwar highlighted tensions within the parliamentary framework and ignited further discussions on the intersection of politics and protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)