Tea-Time Tensions: Controversy Brews Over 'Picnic' Near Parliament
A BJP member accused Rahul Gandhi of violating speaker directives by holding a 'picnic' near Parliament with tea and coffee. This followed Gandhi's concerns over LPG shortages, which the Petroleum Minister denied. The incident sparked debate on permissible actions near the Parliament premises.
A controversy erupted in the Lok Sabha as BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi of turning Parliament's vicinity into a 'picnic spot' by having tea and coffee, allegedly flouting the speaker's directives. This claim followed Gandhi's expression of concern over an alleged LPG shortage, which Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri vehemently denied, assuring that diesel, petrol, cooking gas, and kerosene stocks were stable despite West Asia's ongoing crisis.
Amid opposition protests, Dubey reiterated that Parliament is a place for serious legislative business, not leisure activities. He emphasized the speaker's instructions against any gatherings at the 'Makar Dwar' entrance of the Parliament building, suggesting that Gandhi's actions undermined these directives.
The incident added fuel to the broader political debate on opposition protests and restricted activities around Parliament. Gandhi's morning tea session with suspended opposition MPs near Makar Dwar highlighted tensions within the parliamentary framework and ignited further discussions on the intersection of politics and protocol.
