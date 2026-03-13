Slogans vs. Reality: India's Manufacturing Challenges

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticized the BJP-led central government for focusing on catchy slogans while achieving limited tangible results. He remarked on India's minimal manufacturing growth despite high-profile initiatives like 'Make in India.'

O'Brien highlighted India's susceptibility to external shocks, such as the current West Asia crisis, which necessitated emergency measures to boost LPG production.

He acknowledged the government's success at crafting slogans but stressed the need for substantial advancements, pointing to only a 0.3% increase in the manufacturing sector's share of gross GVA over the past decade and calling for a reevaluation of priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)