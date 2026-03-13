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Slogans vs. Reality: India's Manufacturing Challenges

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticized the BJP government for prioritizing slogans over actual results. Despite campaigns like 'Make in India,' the manufacturing sector's growth has been minimal. O'Brien highlighted India's vulnerability to external shocks, citing a crisis-induced rise in LPG prices while questioning the government's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST
Slogans vs. Reality: India's Manufacturing Challenges
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Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticized the BJP-led central government for focusing on catchy slogans while achieving limited tangible results. He remarked on India's minimal manufacturing growth despite high-profile initiatives like 'Make in India.'

O'Brien highlighted India's susceptibility to external shocks, such as the current West Asia crisis, which necessitated emergency measures to boost LPG production.

He acknowledged the government's success at crafting slogans but stressed the need for substantial advancements, pointing to only a 0.3% increase in the manufacturing sector's share of gross GVA over the past decade and calling for a reevaluation of priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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