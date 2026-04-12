Political Drama Heats Up: Trinamool Congress vs. Modi & Shah

In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning Parliament into a political theatre.

This follows ahead of a special parliamentary session aimed at advancing legislation for women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and assemblies.

The proposed legislative package seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's strength, introducing constitutional changes to ensure reservations for women by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)