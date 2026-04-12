Political Drama Heats Up: Trinamool Congress vs. Modi & Shah
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of political theatrics before elections. This follows Parliament's session to discuss women's reservation in legislatures, aiming to increase Lok Sabha seats and enforce the quota. The government's legislative package seeks nationwide implementation by 2029.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning Parliament into a political theatre.
This follows ahead of a special parliamentary session aimed at advancing legislation for women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and assemblies.
The proposed legislative package seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's strength, introducing constitutional changes to ensure reservations for women by 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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