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Clash of Words: Trinamool Congress Slams Election Commission Allegations

A meeting between a Trinamool Congress delegation and the Election Commission ended in discord, with accusations from both sides. TMC leaders claimed the Chief Election Commissioner dismissed their concerns, while the commission accused them of misconduct. The discussion centered on election fairness in West Bengal amid claims of bias and malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:40 IST
Clash of Words: Trinamool Congress Slams Election Commission Allegations
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In a heated encounter, Trinamool Congress leaders accused the Election Commission of disrespect, citing remarks made by the Chief Election Commissioner during a meeting that ended acrimoniously. According to TMC, the CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, told them to 'get lost' as they discussed alleged electoral irregularities in West Bengal.

The delegation, led by senior TMC members including Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien and MPs Saket Gokhale and Menaka Guruswamy, demanded the transfer of certain election officials due to alleged BJP ties. They presented several instances of perceived bias but reported lacking acknowledgment from the Election Commission.

Conversely, the Election Commission accused the TMC leaders of inappropriate conduct, describing their behavior as disruptive. Through its social media, the EC highlighted its commitment to ensuring fair elections free from malpractice. The incident underscores the mounting tensions over the upcoming electoral process in the politically volatile region of West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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