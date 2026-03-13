Opposition Rises: The LPG Crisis Debate

On Friday, opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament Complex addressing the ongoing LPG crisis. Chanting slogans, they demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri regarding the severe shortage affecting the nation.

The protest was sparked by TMC MPs around 10.30 am, who, joined by Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs, voiced concerns about citizens struggling with gas cylinder availability. Currently, distribution systems face disruptions, forcing manual bookings that have frustrated people nationwide.

Highlighted by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, accusations were made against the government for misleading the public about LPG supplies. Despite government reassurances, Moitra questioned the delayed availability, emphasizing the urgent need for clarity and action while PM Modi prioritizes electioneering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)