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Opposition Rises: The LPG Crisis Debate

Opposition MPs protested at the Parliament Complex over the LPG crisis, demanding answers from PM Modi and Petroleum Minister Puri. They highlighted the acute shortage affecting citizens and challenged the government's assurances. The protest included slogans and poster displays demanding urgent action amidst rising public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST
Opposition Rises: The LPG Crisis Debate
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament Complex addressing the ongoing LPG crisis. Chanting slogans, they demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri regarding the severe shortage affecting the nation.

The protest was sparked by TMC MPs around 10.30 am, who, joined by Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs, voiced concerns about citizens struggling with gas cylinder availability. Currently, distribution systems face disruptions, forcing manual bookings that have frustrated people nationwide.

Highlighted by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, accusations were made against the government for misleading the public about LPG supplies. Despite government reassurances, Moitra questioned the delayed availability, emphasizing the urgent need for clarity and action while PM Modi prioritizes electioneering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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