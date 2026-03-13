Governor Arlekar Prorogues Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Amidst Controversy

On Friday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar announced the prorogation of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, which began on January 20, 2026. This decision was officially made through a notification issued by K Srinivasan, the Assembly Principal Secretary.

This prorogation is notably the fourth time this has happened. Previously, former Governor R N Ravi walked out of the State Assembly without delivering his traditional opening address, prompting criticism from Chief Minister M K Stalin. Stalin viewed Ravi's actions as a direct insult to the legislative body and the citizens of Tamil Nadu.

Later, the interim budget was presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on February 17, with the session officially concluding on February 20. The next state assembly election is anticipated in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)