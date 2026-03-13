Rahul Gandhi Accuses Central Government of Compromising India's Energy Security

In a fiery address on Friday, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Central government of endangering India's energy security amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

Speaking at an event commemorating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary in Lucknow, Gandhi claimed that India's energy policies were increasingly being dictated by external forces, notably the United States, which advises India on purchasing resources from countries like Russia.

Gandhi further alleged censorship in Parliament, stating that his microphone was switched off every time he attempted to link government officials to controversial figures and foreign investments. He concluded by reflecting on the inclusionary ideals of Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, criticizing the current government's deviation from these principles.