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Explosion Erupts Amidst Tensions at Tehran Rally

A large explosion disrupted a mass rally in Tehran, where thousands gathered to support Palestinians and oppose Israel. Despite an Israeli warning, the event proceeded, highlighting tensions amid ongoing conflict. Iran's Supreme Leader issued a defiant statement as global concerns about a potential energy crisis rise due to the war's escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:25 IST
Explosion Erupts Amidst Tensions at Tehran Rally
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Tehran, a major explosion shook the Ferdowsi Square area during an annual Quds Day rally on Friday, where demonstrators gathered to support Palestinians and call for Israel's demise. Despite Israeli warnings, the demonstration persisted.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged fierceness in the conflict, while global oil prices soared amid uncertainty. The rally, which was attended by senior officials, underscored deep-rooted hostilities fueling global tensions.

With ongoing military actions, including widespread attacks across the Gulf by Iran, and relentless Israeli airstrikes, the prospects of an energy crisis loom large as the international community watches the escalating war closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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