Explosion Erupts Amidst Tensions at Tehran Rally

In Tehran, a major explosion shook the Ferdowsi Square area during an annual Quds Day rally on Friday, where demonstrators gathered to support Palestinians and call for Israel's demise. Despite Israeli warnings, the demonstration persisted.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged fierceness in the conflict, while global oil prices soared amid uncertainty. The rally, which was attended by senior officials, underscored deep-rooted hostilities fueling global tensions.

With ongoing military actions, including widespread attacks across the Gulf by Iran, and relentless Israeli airstrikes, the prospects of an energy crisis loom large as the international community watches the escalating war closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)