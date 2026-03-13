Tribal Unity: AAP Leaders Transition to BJP in Gujarat

In a significant political shift, four Aam Aadmi Party leaders transitioned to the ruling BJP in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Netrang. This development was marked at the 'Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan', attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The leaders, including Jhagadia assembly candidate Urmila Bhagat, were welcomed into the fold by Sanghavi. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to the development of the Adivasi community, citing various infrastructural advancements under their regime.

Sanghavi contrasted the BJP's developmental efforts with past governments, accusing them of treating Adivasis as vote banks and highlighting ongoing initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)