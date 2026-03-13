Puducherry Coalition Prepares for Election Battle

Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy engaged in discussions with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, focusing on the approaching election issues.

A BJP source informed PTI that Rangasamy briefed the union minister on AINRC's stance regarding seat allocation. The AINRC intends to run in 16 out of the 30 Assembly seats, leaving the remainder to BJP and NDA partners.

In the previous 2021 election, AINRC contested 16 seats and won ten, while BJP secured six seats from the nine they contested. The coalition remains unchanged as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)