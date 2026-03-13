Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Allegations of Compromised Leadership and Energy Security Concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made bold claims against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting he is 'psychologically finished.' Speaking at the Samvidhan Sammelan in Lucknow, Gandhi criticized the Modi government for not securing a beneficial interim trade deal with the US, suggesting it compromised India's energy security.

Gandhi emphasized the need for a caste census to integrate Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes into India's power structure. He accused Modi of being compromised, referencing ties to Epstein and Adani, and questioned the influence of external entities on India's energy procurement decisions.

The Congress leader argued that Prime Minister Modi surrendered India's interests due to alleged financial structures connected with Adani, claiming that the BJP's political foundation is enmeshed with this corporate entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)