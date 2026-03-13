Rahul Gandhi Advocates Kanshi Ram's Legacy in Congress Resurgence

In a spirited speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, suggesting that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, would have appointed Kanshi Ram as a chief minister if alive. Kanshi Ram, renowned for founding BAMCEF and the Bahujan Samaj Party, played a critical role in championing backward classes.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the unwavering dedication of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Kanshi Ram to their principles, and criticized current political dynamics and the Congress party's past performance. He stressed the lack of representation for Dalits and Adivasis in top roles across various sectors.

Gandhi went on to condemn the Modi administration's energy policies, claiming they had compromised India's energy security, citing geopolitical pressures. He also criticized Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri, linking him to controversial financial networks and stressing the need for internal empowerment and inclusivity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)