Wave of Change: Punjab's Badlav Rally Set to Make History
The 'Badlav Rally' led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to inspire a significant transformation in Punjab's politics. With extensive preparations finalized, the rally aims to capture the aspirations for progress and change in governance, addressing widespread issues of corruption and misrule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spearheading the 'Badlav Rally' in Punjab, promising to ignite the state's most substantial push for change, according to BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal.
Scheduled for Saturday, the rally has already generated noteworthy anticipation and enthusiasm across Punjab, reflecting a collective desire for progress and honest governance.
Preparations are elaborate, with arrangements spanning 110 acres and featuring vast waterproof tents and LED screens, designed to host and inspire a massive turnout from throughout the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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