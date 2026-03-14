Uttarakhand Congress Holds Protest Over LPG Supply Disruptions

On Friday, Congress MLAs organized a sit-in demonstration at the entrance of the Uttarakhand Assembly building in Gaisain, the summer capital, to protest against the disruptions in LPG supply caused by the West Asia conflict.

The leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya, and other MLAs participated in the protest, holding posters of gas cylinders to draw attention to the issue. They raised slogans criticizing the government for the ongoing supply problems, which they claim have caused significant hardships for state residents.

Arya urged the government to take serious and immediate actions to resolve the situation, stressing the need for a consistent supply of LPG to prevent further challenges for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)