Karnataka's Political Scene: By-elections, Supply Concerns, and Reservation Debates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Congress's readiness for the by-elections in Bagalkote and Davangere South, following the demise of MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

While candidates will be finalized by the party high command, family members of the late Meti have emerged as strong contenders. The Congress has set up steering committees for both constituencies to strategize for the elections.

Amidst these political activities, Siddaramaiah addressed concerns over LPG cylinder supply issues due to the West Asia conflict, stressing that it is a central government responsibility. He also confirmed a special cabinet meeting to discuss the internal reservation in government job recruitment, amid reports of factional rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)