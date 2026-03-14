Left Menu

Violence Erupts Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally

Clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in Kolkata just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, resulting in multiple injuries and property damage. Both sides accused each other of initiating the violence as tensions rose amidst the upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:34 IST
Violence Erupts Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political unrest, clashes between TMC and BJP supporters broke out in central Kolkata on Saturday, just half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground. The confrontation left a police officer and a BJP leader injured, local authorities confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported stone-pelting as BJP supporters marched towards the rally venue, marking the conclusion of the party's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the critical Assembly elections. Allegations flew from both sides, with the BJP accusing TMC supporters of unprovoked attacks, while TMC Minister Shashi Panja claimed her residence was targeted in a brazen assault.

The police intervened with a significant force to restore order, although both parties continued trading accusations throughout the day. With tensions high, the Prime Minister criticized attempts to block BJP rally participants, while TMC leaders condemned the violence as a planned assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026