Violence Erupts Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally

In a dramatic escalation of political unrest, clashes between TMC and BJP supporters broke out in central Kolkata on Saturday, just half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground. The confrontation left a police officer and a BJP leader injured, local authorities confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported stone-pelting as BJP supporters marched towards the rally venue, marking the conclusion of the party's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the critical Assembly elections. Allegations flew from both sides, with the BJP accusing TMC supporters of unprovoked attacks, while TMC Minister Shashi Panja claimed her residence was targeted in a brazen assault.

The police intervened with a significant force to restore order, although both parties continued trading accusations throughout the day. With tensions high, the Prime Minister criticized attempts to block BJP rally participants, while TMC leaders condemned the violence as a planned assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)