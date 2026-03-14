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Modi Promises 'Kranti' for a New Bengal in Rally Addressing Women and Youths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal, appealing to women and youths by pledging safety and employment while criticizing the ruling TMC for lawlessness and corruption. Modi promised a revolution for a new Bengal and highlighted the BJP's commitment to societal reforms ahead of the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:47 IST
Modi Promises 'Kranti' for a New Bengal in Rally Addressing Women and Youths
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling address at West Bengal's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, setting the stage for what he termed a 'kranti,' or revolution, promising safety and employment opportunities for women and youths.

The Prime Minister sharply criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing the government of fostering a lawless environment and inhibiting economic growth through corruption. Modi aroused historical sentiments, alluding to past political movements, as he appealed to the massive crowd for change ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

With nearly half of the state's electorate being women, Modi pledged to combat the 'cut-money culture' and end the 'mahajungle raj.' He assured voters of BJP's commitment to restoring law and order, further engaging the youth with promises of employment and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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