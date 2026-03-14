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Nitish Kumar's 'Samridhi Yatra': Driving Development in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launches development projects worth Rs 480 crore during his 'Samridhi Yatra' in Begusarai and Sheikhpura districts. Key projects include the inauguration and foundation of medical facilities and industrial promotions. An unrelated incident involving a stray bull occurred at a helipad, causing a brief stir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:49 IST
Nitish Kumar's 'Samridhi Yatra': Driving Development in Bihar
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embarked on his 'Samridhi Yatra' on Saturday, announcing a slew of developmental projects worth approximately Rs 480 crore in Begusarai and Sheikhpura districts. The initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure and industrial growth in the region.

In Begusarai, Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for over 400 projects valued at Rs 274 crore, which include significant investments in healthcare infrastructure such as a government medical college and hospital. He stressed the importance of completing the hospital swiftly for timely medical assistance to locals.

While the focus was on development, a stray bull disrupted proceedings at a helipad, causing a commotion among security personnel. The incident, however, was downplayed by officials as not constituting a security breach. Further expansion efforts were launched in Sheikhpura with projects totaling Rs 206 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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