Political Pundits Rally Behind Pawan Kalyan's Recovery

In Andhra Pradesh, prominent political leaders have come together to express their well-wishes for the speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who recently underwent surgery. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu both took to social media to convey their hopes for Kalyan's swift recuperation.

The Janasena party chief, who is also an acclaimed actor, has been dealing with health issues for several months. Doctors recommend that Kalyan take a ten-day break to fully recover before he resumes his official responsibilities.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have joined in wishing Kalyan a complete recovery, showcasing the rare moment of unity in Andhra Pradesh's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)