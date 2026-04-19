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Speedy Recovery Wishes Pour in for Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, undergoing surgery for a serious illness, received speedy recovery wishes from Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They expressed confidence in his recovery and return to health. Kalyan has been advised to rest for 7-10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:58 IST
Speedy Recovery Wishes Pour in for Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have expressed their wishes for Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's speedy recovery following surgery. Kalyan underwent a procedure due to a serious illness, following discussions with officials on Friday.

The actor-politician, who has been unwell for a few months, has been advised to rest for a week to 10 days before returning to his duties. In a statement on Sunday, Nazeer expressed hope for Kalyan's swift recovery, saying, 'May Almighty bestow the strength on him for his fast recovery and good health.'

Chief Minister Naidu, sharing his sentiments on social media, expressed confidence in Kalyan's ability to rebound with vigor. 'Sending my best wishes to Pawan Kalyan Garu for a speedy recovery following his surgery. May he regain his strength quickly and come back healthier than ever,' Naidu stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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